Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $59,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

