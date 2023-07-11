Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) vs. Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Head to Head Analysis

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Free Report) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Starry Group and Telekom Austria.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33

Starry Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 48,233.33%. Telekom Austria has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential downside of 53.52%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% Telekom Austria 12.64% 18.82% 7.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Starry Group and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starry Group and Telekom Austria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.27 billion 0.96 $668.10 million $2.12 7.21

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Starry Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

