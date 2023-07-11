Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Roblox Call Options (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 67,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,239 call options.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Roblox has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.