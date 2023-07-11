StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

