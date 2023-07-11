StockNews.com Downgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

CLS stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,038,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 792,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

