StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

