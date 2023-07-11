StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
