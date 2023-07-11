StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.