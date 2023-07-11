StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.01 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,217. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

