StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $896,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

