StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

