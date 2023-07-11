StockNews.com Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.