StockNews.com Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EYPT opened at $9.11 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

