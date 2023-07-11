StockNews.com Upgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Hold

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 409,887 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

