StockNews.com Upgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to “Hold”

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHK. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

