Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 993.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.