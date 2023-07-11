Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.