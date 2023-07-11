SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

VIR opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $175,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,774,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,044,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,660 shares of company stock valued at $28,175,127. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

