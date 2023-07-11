Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.78.

