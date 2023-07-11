Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

