Synthetix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.16 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00006690 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $542.81 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 320,903,136 coins and its circulating supply is 266,903,473 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

