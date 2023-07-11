T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.