T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

