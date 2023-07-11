Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

