Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

