Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 121.33 ($1.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.43) to GBX 122 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.98) to GBX 141 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 131 ($1.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 94 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON TW opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.62. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,964.34 ($2,527.13). 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

