Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,383 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.92 and its 200-day moving average is $411.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

