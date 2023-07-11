Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

