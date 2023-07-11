Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.