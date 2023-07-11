Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.54 and its 200-day moving average is $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

