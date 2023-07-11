Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

