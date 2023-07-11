Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

