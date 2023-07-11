Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.54. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

