Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

