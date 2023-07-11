Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.