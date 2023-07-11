Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $207.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.