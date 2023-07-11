Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Burberry Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.30) to GBX 2,400 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.75) to GBX 2,305 ($29.65) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.72) to GBX 2,450 ($31.52) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

BURBY stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

