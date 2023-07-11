Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $93.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 92.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,503,000 after acquiring an additional 563,791 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,036,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,889,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

