Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Featured Articles

