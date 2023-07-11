The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

