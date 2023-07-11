The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

