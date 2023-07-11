The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day moving average of $338.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

