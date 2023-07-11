The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Cut by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $112,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. American National Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 193.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

