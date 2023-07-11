The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.