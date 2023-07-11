The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNC opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

