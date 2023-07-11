The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

