The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,107.50 ($27.11).

WEIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.47) to GBX 2,100 ($27.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.88) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.44), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($112,793.82). Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group Company Profile

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,181.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.06. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,072 ($26.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

