Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) is one of 383 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Therapeutic Solutions International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 634 1512 4604 61 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.65%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -11,657.68% -99.54% -24.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.19 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $107.40 million -$10.53 million 22.22

Therapeutic Solutions International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Therapeutic Solutions International rivals beat Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production. The company also produces nutraceuticals, including ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients in capsules; NanoStilbene, a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene; DermalStilbene, a topical form of pterostilbene delivered through spray application onto skin; IsoStilbene, an injectable formulation of pterostilbene; NeuroStilbene, an intranasal form of pterostilbene; NanoPSA, a blend of NanoStilbene and broccoli sprout extracts; and NLRP3 Trifecta, a two-product combo that consists of one bottle of NanoPSA and one bottle of GTE-50 green tea extract. In addition, it develops therapeutics in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and traumatic brain injury and lung pathology. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, Idaho.

