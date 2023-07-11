Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 12th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The company had revenue of C$26.87 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

TSE:TH opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

