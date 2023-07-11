Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
