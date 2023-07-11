Topaz Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.58.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.03. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$24.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

